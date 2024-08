Man held for matka gambling in Nirmal

Nirmal Inspector Praveen Kumar said that Shaik Afroz was apprehended while he was indulging in the offence, following a tip-off.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 August 2024, 07:49 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: A man was arrested on the charges of being involved in banned online matka gambling at Vishwnathpet here on Monday. A mobile phone and cash Rs 27,000 were seized from his possession.

