Man held for selling ganja in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:43 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

The arrested person Nurnabi Shaik (24) of Monda Market and a native of West Bengal

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Market police station, Secunderabad on Wednesday caught one person who was selling ganja and seized 185 gm of the contraband from him.

The arrested person Nurnabi Shaik (24) of Monda Market and a native of West Bengal, was procuring the contraband from Suri alias Sai, a resident of Dhoolpet, and selling it, said DCP (North), Chandana Deepthi.

On information, a team of the Market police station caught him near Gandhi statue in Monda Market and seized ganja from him. A case under NDPS Act is registered against him.