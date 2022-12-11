Man injured after bike hits tiger in Kagazhnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: People on motorbikes getting injured after hitting dogs jumping across the road is almost a regular phenomenon. But Mohammed Taher, an electrician from Irfan Nagar in Kaghaznagar mandal, will remember for the rest of his life how he got injured on Sunday. It was not a dog or buffalo that came across his path while travelling along a forest road connecting Hansapur and Anushapur villages, but a big, full grown tiger!

Taher, who suffered minor injuries and managed to reach a hospital in Kaghaznagar with the help of another motorist who came by a little later, told the media that he was negotiating a curve on the forest road around 2.30 pm when the tiger suddenly came onto the road. Though Taher applied sudden brakes, he hit the tiger, and fell off the bike.

“The tiger had suddenly come in front of my bike at the curve and hit the vehicle even as I applied brakes. It jumped over the vehicle and ran away,” he said, adding that he had not seen the tiger after the ‘collision’.

Taher, who received treatment for minor injuries on his hands and legs was later discharged from hospital.

Forest officials said a tiger living in the forests of Kaghaznagar was at times moving in the plains. Its movements were being tracked.