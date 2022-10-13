Man jailed for flashing privates in front of girl in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:12 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: A man who flashed his private parts at a girl was jailed for eight days by the court.

Hyder Ali Khan (25) approached the girl at Narayanguda metro station while she was walking on the road. According to the She Teams, on being approached, the girl stopped assuming he was seeking help in locating some address. “However, the man came near her and after flashing his private part, sped away on a motorcycle,” said the She Teams.

The woman took a picture of the vehicle and approached the She teams. After booking a case the police arrested the man and produced him before the court. The court awarded eight day imprisonment to him.