Hyderabad: Man jailed till death for raping daughter

It was in 2017, that the convicted man, who was an alcoholic, raped his 17-year-old daughter multiple times resulting in her pregnancy

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: A local court at LB Nagar on Wednesday sentenced a man to imprisonment until death for raping his minor daughter in Petbasheerabad three years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

It was in 2017, that the convicted man, who was an alcoholic, raped his 17-year-old daughter multiple times resulting in her pregnancy. She was sexually assaulted for about 10 months by him and also threatened not to reveal it to anyone. After the pregnancy was confirmed, he gave her some unknown tablets and got it aborted. Due to fear she did not disclose to anybody until her aunt in Warangal noticed changes in her and asked her.

Based on a complaint in October 2017, the Petbasheerabad police booked a case and subsequently arrested him. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing the conviction.

