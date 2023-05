Man killed by lightning in Jagtial

The victim had taken shelter under a tree in Jagtial which was struck by lightning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Jagtial: A 65-year-old person, Padikyala Rajaiah, died after being struck by lightning in Jagadevupeta of Velgatur mandal on Saturday.

According to the police, untimely rainfall coupled with strong winds were recorded in different parts of the district. The victim had taken shelter under a tree which was struck by lightning.

Rajaiah died on the spot.

