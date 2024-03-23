Man killed, four injured in bee attack in MP

Government Medical Officer DN Yadav said that a swarm of bees stung a group of labourers on an agricultural field.

Morena: A 34-year-old man died and four others were injured after they were stung by honeybees while working on an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh‘s Morena district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Karoli Mata Road under Ambah police station limits, some 40 km from the district headquarters, on Friday, an official said.

Five labourers, who sustained injuries, were taken to medical facilities, and one of them died during treatment at the district hospital, Civil Surgeon Gajendra Singh Tomar said.

According to Yadav, one of the injured workers is being treated at the district hospital, while three are receiving medical care at Ambah government hospital.