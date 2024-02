| Man Kills Brother Over Family Disputes In Warangal

Man kills brother over family disputes in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 10:24 AM

Warangal: A man was brutally murdered by his elder brother over family disputes at Nandigama vallage in Nallabelli mandal on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kumaraswamy.

A case has been registered following a complaint of the deceased’s wife. The investigation is underway .