Major fire at pharma company in Nandigama

Except for one worker, who suffered injuries when he jumped from the building’s window in an attempt to escape, police said that nearly 200 workers, who were on duty at the time of the incident, made a miraculous escape.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 09:27 PM

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in Allwyn Pharma Company at the industrial area in Nandigama at Shadnagar on Friday.

The company workers informed police officials that welding work that was underway at a newly constructed shed adjacent to the facility could have caused the fire. However, the exact cause was to be investigated and confirmed by authorities.

According to the police, locals in the nearby residential area, where the pharma company is located, noticed fire and thick smoke emanating from the unit and alerted the fire department and the police personnel. Panic prevailed for some time in the neighbourhood.

According to reports, three fire engines and police reached the location and started fire fighting measures.

They initiated rescue operations where atleast 50 workers were rescued and brought out of the window using a ladder and rope.

While even as continuous attempts were being made to bring out the remaining employees, few were seen jumping out of the building from the windows to save themselves. No casualties were reported due to the timely action by the firefighters.

The Nandigama police are investigating. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated.