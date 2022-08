Man kills wife before ending life at Atmakur in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 AM, Tue - 2 August 22

representational image

Hanamkonda: In a tragic incident, a man had allegedly murdered his wife before committing suicide at Atmakur mandal centre in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were Talla Harish (26) and his wife Pushapaleela. They were eking out a living as daily wage earners. It is suspected that he had taken the extreme steps of killing his wife and himself following the fight between them.