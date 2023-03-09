Man marries two women in Kothagudem district, gets attention of social media

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:32 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Kothagudem: A strange incident of a man marrying two women at a time took place at remote Erraboru village of Cherla mandal in the Kothagudem district and went viral on social media.

It was said that the man, Madivi Sathibabu of the village while studying intermediate fell in love with Sodi Swapna Kumari of Dosillapalli. At the same time he also fell in love with his sister-in-law Irpa Sunitha of Kurnapalli in the mandal.

He has been living with his lovers for the past three years and in the due course Swapna gave birth to a daughter and Sunitha to a son. The parents of the women forced Sathibabu to marry their daughters and he agreed to do so.

During a recent panchayati in the presence of elders of the three villagers both women agreed to marry him. Following which a marriage ceremony was fixed on Thursday (March 9) at 7 am.

But the matter getting undue attention the elders advanced the ceremony and conducted the marriage rituals on Wednesday night. Though the villagers did not allow the media into the village, the video clipping and photos were being shared widely on social media with rather funny comments.