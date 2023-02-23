Bride on hospital bed ties the knot with groom in Mancherial

Thirupathi from Prof Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district had his marriage to Shailaja of Lambadipalli village in Chennur mandal scheduled to be solemnised on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Thirupathi ties the knot with Shailaja when she was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: This was a mandapam with a difference. Instead of the usual audience with priests, guests and a flower-decked stage, this bride sat on a hospital bed while her groom tied the mangalsutra, watched by a few close relatives, and yes, quite a few amused doctors, nurses and other patients.

Thirupathi from Prof Jayashankar Bhupalpally district had his marriage to Shailaja of Lambadipalli village in Chennur mandal scheduled to be solemnised on Thursday. However, Shailaja suddenly fell ill and was immediately admitted to the private hospital on Wednesday. She had to undergo a minor surgery and was under observation of the doctors.

Even as most relatives thought the marriage would be postponed, in walked Thirupathi on Thursday morning. He had two garlands and a mangalsutra, all ready to step into a new chapter, no matter from where it was. His move took Shailaja and her family by surprise, but no one said no and the two went on to tie the knot even as a visibly weak but happy Shailaja sat on the bed and her beaming groom stood by the bedside.

Thirupathi later told the media that he got married to Shailaja at the hospital as per the ‘muhurat’ suggested by priests and to prevent postponing of the ceremony. The couple managed to perform some rituals of usual weddings such as pouring ‘talambralu’ or sacred rice grain and pasting a mixture of ‘jilkara bellam’ on top of their heads.

The management of the hospital did not disclose details of Shailaja’s treatment, citing her privacy. However, the news went viral on social media with their wedding photo widely shared on WhatsApp.