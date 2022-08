Man murdered in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:02 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Representational Image.

Jagtial: A 58-year-old man, Pendem Laxman was murdered by unknown persons in the outskirts of Kondapur of Medipalli mandal on Thursday night.

Local people, who found the body in agricultural fields on Friday morning, informed the police.

Knowing about the incident, CI Rajashekhara Raju, SI Sudheer Rao visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

Though the exact reason is not yet known, land dispute leads to the death of Laxman.