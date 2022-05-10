Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death in a secluded spot near Banjara Hills Road No.12 on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Omer, a private employee from Syed Nagar, is suspected to have been attacked by assailants known to him in an inebriated condition. Police said Omer and the killers were believed to have had a liquor party at the spot. In an inebriated condition, he was attacked with a broken beer bottle in his stomach, killing him on the spot.

Local residents who found the body in the morning alerted the police.