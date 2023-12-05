Man throws acid on neighbour after mistaking dog’s scolding for personal insult

As Sundar Raj was scolding his pet dog, which had been barking and grunting for an extended period, James took it to mean Sundar Raj was scolding him.

By IANS Updated On - 05:59 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Representational Image

Chikkamagaluru: In a bizarre incident, a man in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district on threw acid on his neighbour, mistakenly believing that the scolding he was giving to his pet dog was directed at him, police said on Tuesday.

Sundar Raj is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his condition is serious.

The accused neighbour has been identified as James.

According to the police, Sundar Raj and James did not have a good relationship.

As Sundar Raj was scolding his pet dog, which had been barking and grunting for an extended period, James took it to mean Sundar Raj was scolding him.

In an enraged state, James brought acid from his home and threw it on the face of Sundar Raj.

As a result of the attack, Sundar Raj suffered serious injuries to his left eye and is receiving treatment at Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga city. The N.R. Pura police have registered a case and are currently investigating. Further details about the incident are yet to emerge.