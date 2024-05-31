| Man Tries To End Life By Slitting Throat On The Premises Of Acps Office In Mancherial

Man tries to end life by slitting throat on the premises of ACP’s office in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 07:58 PM

Mancherial: A man Thumu Mohan attempted to end his life by slitting his throat on the premises of the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, here on Friday. Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said he was one of the accused persons booked in a SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act case.

He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

He was suffering from mental illness and was admitted to Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda in Hyderabad in the past.

Mohan and another accused person Thaduri Pocham were summoned to the office of ACP as part of investigations into the case.

He is suspected to have made the bid to evade the interrogations. The two and a few others were booked for abusing a Dasari Mohan, a Dalit over a land dispute in April.