Techie commits suicide in Hyderabad due to financial problems

Veera Vardhan (33), a native of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, was working for a software firm in Adibatla and staying with his wife and six-month-old-son in a rented flat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 May 2024, 06:35 PM

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over financial problems, a software employee died by suicide in his house at Kausalya Colony, Bachupally on Thursday night.

According to the police, Veera Vardhan was upset over his financial difficulties for the past some days. His wife went to her parents’ house after her delivering the child and the victim was staying alone.

He died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan using a bedsheet in his room. He was found dead by his friends, who alerted the police.

The Bachupally police are investigating .