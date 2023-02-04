Man, two daughters found dead in Jagtial

Jagtial: A man and his two daughters were found dead in Narsingapur of Jagtial Rural mandal on Saturday morning.

While the body of Gaddam Jalapathi Reddy (40) was found in his agricultural field, the bodies of Pranitha (11) and Madhumitha (9) were found in a nearby agricultural well. The exact reason for their deaths is not known yet. Police have recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by Jalapathi Reddy.

Relatives , who found Jalapathi Reddy’s body in the field in the morning, alerted the police, who then searched for the girls and found their bodies in the well. According to Jalapathi Reddy’s wife Kavitha, the three had gone to Jagtial to attend a marriage on Friday evening.

As they did not return, she tried to contact them over phone but they did not answer her call. She tried again from 5 am to 8 am on Saturday but with the same result.

Jagtial Rural CI Krishna Kumar and SI Anil are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Jagtial hospital for autopsy.