Manal clinches U-17 girl’s singles title at DRS International School Tennis Tournament

Manal Mohammad Shamsuddin of Indus International School defeated Prushti Fedadu of DRSIS in the final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Manal Mohammad Shamsuddin.

Hyderabad: Manal Mohammad Shamsuddin of Indus International School clinched the under-17 girl’s singles title in the two-day DRS International School Season 2 – Tennis Tournament in their campus at Pochampally in Maisammaguda, Doolapally on Saturday.

She defeated Prushti Fedadu of DRSIS in the final. Anshika Pachisia of the host school finished third in the girl’s singles event.