Vishnu enters final of FNCC All India Men’s 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 10:57 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player J Vishnu Vardhan entered the final of the FNCC All India Men’s 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the semifinal clash, the State player defeated Kabir Hans Odisha 6-3, 7-5. In the other semifinal, Javia Dev of Gujarat beat Raghav Jaisinghani Madhya Pradesh 6-2, 6-3 to set up a clash with Vishnu in the final.

Results: Semifinals: Singles: J Vishnu Vardhan (1) (TS) bt Kabir Hans (4)(OD) 6-3, 7-5; Javia Dev (GJ) bt Raghav Jaisinghani (6)(MP) 6-2, 6-3; Doubles: Kesarwani Mann (UP)/Ricky Chaudhary (DL) bt Jagmeet Singh (HR)/Tushar Madan (DL) (1) 7-6(4), 6-3; Dev Javia (GJ)/Hans Kabir (OD) bt Neeraj Yashpaul (CH) /Bikramjeet Chawla (DL) 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.