Rashmikaa enters quarters of ITF Women World Tennis Tour

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty continued her dominating run by beating Viktoria Morvayova from Slovakia in the ITF Women World Tennis Tour W35 in Indore on Thursday.
In the second round tie, the player defeated Morvayova 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 to enter the quarterfinals of the competition.
In the doubles quarterfinals event, the pair of Rashmikaa and Vaidehee Chaudhari recorded a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over Akiko Omae and Mei Yamaguchi to reach semifinals.