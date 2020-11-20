Mancherial: 53rd National Library Week concludes

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Mancherial: The 53rd National Library Week was concluded on the premises of Telangana Social Welfare Degree College (Women) in Mancherial on Friday. Regional Coordinating Officer K Tulsi Das attended the programme as the chief guest. He was joined by Principal of the institution Dr Ch Saritha Subhashini.

Speaking on the occasion, Das underlined the importance of libraries in pursuing higher education. He opined that the libraries play a vital role in shaping the minds of students and imparting knowledge. He told students to develop the habit of reading books of various genres for improving creativity and learning abilities.

Saritha also spoke and emphasised the role of libraries. She suggested the pupils to throng libraries and read different books. She told teachers to discharge quality services, helping students to display better performance in academics. Librarian R Lalitha explained facilities at the library and requested the students to utilize them.

