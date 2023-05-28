Mancherial beckons top brands of clothing, jewelry, education

Better connectivity, abundant natural resources and water and can be attributed to the entry of these brands into the market of Mancherial.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Mancherial: Top textile brands, jewelries and international schools are now eying on the market of Mancherial district, dubbed as Manchester of Telangana. Better connectivity, abundant natural resources and water and can be attributed to the entry of these brands into the market of Mancherial.

Mahaboobnagar-based popular apparel chain CMR and Chennai Shopping Mall have opened their outlets recently. Reliance Digital and DMart launched their branches a few months ago. Malabar Gold and Diamonds jumped onto the bandwagon and set up its store in the heart of the town. American pizza restaurant food chain Domino’s too started its branch here to reach out its customers.

Meanwhile, Greenwood International School from Warangal and Alphores Educational Institutions of Karimnagar opened up their branches in the town in 2022 and 2023 academic years respectively. Prominent automobile manufacturers such as Maruti-Suzuki, Hundai, Tata, Mahindra, Bajaj Motors, etc have already launched their branches in the town, considering the scope for growth of their businesses.

“Mancherial town records floating of around 50,000 people from not only several parts of the district, but neighboring Peddapalli and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district per day. The market of Mancherial is nothing less than that of Karimnagar and Warangal. This is driving top brands to expand their businesses in the town,” an official of the Industries department opined.

The district headquarters is equipped with both rail and bus connectivity. Kazipet-Balharshah railway line passes through the town. National highway 363 and Nizamabad-Jagdalpur national highway too touches the district centre. Additionally, the district has water resources in the form of Godavari which flows from the outskirts of the town.

True to its name, Mancherial district witnessed rapid industrial growth post Independence. For instance, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has underground coal mines and opencast projects in Bellampalli, Mandamarri, Ramakrishanpur and Naspur mandal centres. Associated Cement Company, presently known as Mancherial Cement Company has a plant in the town.

SCCL founded a thermal power plant in Jaipur. Orient Cement Company of Devapur in Kasipet mandal is on expansion mode. The district houses scores of ceramic pipes manufacturing units. Similarly, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has a plant in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district and Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM) Private Limited is situated in Kaghaznagar of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

The employees of the coal major, NTPC, OCC, SPM and ceramic companies depend on Mancherial town for various needs including shopping, health and education. At the same time, people belonging to Chennur, Jannaram, Dandepalli, Vemanapalli, Bheemini, Nennal, Kotapalli, Bheemaram and residents of Sironcha in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra visit the town for medical emergencies and for purchasing clothes and groceries every day.