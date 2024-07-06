Mancherial Collector Kumar Deepak hands over Battery-run wheelchair to beneficiary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 06:53 PM

Collector Kumar Deepak hands over a battery-run wheelchair to a beneficiary in Mancherial on Saturday

Mancherial: Collector Kumar Deepak said that the government was implementing a slew of schemes for welfare of persons with disabilities.

He along with District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah handed over a battery-run wheelchair to a differently-abled person from Ekleshwaram village in Bheemaram mandal, here on Saturday.

Deepak said that eight vehicles were sanctioned to the district and one of them was given to Suram Pavan Kumar. He stated that the remaining vehicles would be handed over to the eligible persons with disabilities. He noted that each vehicle costs Rs 1.20 lakh. He advised the physically challenged persons to utilize the scheme.