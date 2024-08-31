Mancherial: Complaint lodged against Jannaram SI

Mugala Mahesh from Kishtapur village in Jannaram mandal approached the human rights body alleging that SI Rajyavardhan threatened and harassed him

Mancherial: A youngster lodged a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission against Jannaram Sub-Inspector Gundeti Rajyavardhan for threatening and harassing him following a message posted on WhatsApp.

Mugala Mahesh from Kishtapur village in Jannaram mandal approached the human rights body alleging that Rajyavardhan threatened and harassed him for circulating a message on instant messaging application leveling allegations of corruption against agriculture market committee of Jannaram, on August 29.

He mentioned that he was made to stand though his leg was fractured in a road accident after being summoned to the police station. He accused the Sub-Inspector of abusing him using filthy language and with the name of his caste. He requested the commission to register a case against the police official and take action.