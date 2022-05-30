Mancherial: Differently-abled person is set to realize his dream of appearing in Class X exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Mancherial: It is a dream come true moment for Annarapu Santosh, a differently-abled person from Nennal, who is all set to appear for examinations of Class X to be conducted by Telangana Open School Society (TOSS). The examinations would commence from May 31 and end on June 6.

A native of Ghanpur village in Nennal, Santosh’s two legs and hands were affected due to some disease or Osteogenesis imperfecta since childhood. As a result, he was struggling to move on his own and was depending on his family members. However, he managed to study up to Class VIII and always dreamed of appearing in the examinations of Grade X through open schooling mode.

But he was unable to realize his dream considering his physical disability. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K T Rama Rao came to his rescue when an NRI Thode Krishna Reddy brought the plight of the 24-year old to the notice of Rama Rao on Twitter. As per instructions of Rao, District Collector Bharati Hollikeri provided the battery-run tri-cycle to Santosh in December of 2021.

Santosh is now going to appear for the examination of Class X by the TOSS at a government school in Bellampalli. “I am excited to enter the venue of the examinations which is a long-cherished dream for me. I am confident that I can easily pass all the five subjects and fare well in the examinations. I am always indebted to minister Rama Rao for coming to my rescue,” he beamed.

He thanked authorities of the disabled welfare department for helping in applying for the examinations. He stated that the officials suppoted him to enrol for examinations on open schooling mode, paying fees and preparing for the examinations.