Mancherial: Gangula, Balka hand over ownership documents to 500 women

Published Date - 09:39 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Mancherial: Civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar said that documents of ownership were being given to occupants of lands belonging to SCCL to make women happy. He along with government whip Balka Suman handed over the documents to 500 women in Kyathanpalli municipality on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar recalled that the occupants were vexed at successive governments that had not addressed the long pending demand of regularising the lands. But, the TRS led government realised the dream of the occupants, cheering for women. The documents of ownership are provided to women. The recipients can sell and transfer the property.

The minister stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced many innovative schemes ever since he assumed the post in 2014. He cited Kalyana Laxmi, KCR Kits, Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bheema, provision of quality power supply, creation of residential schools, etc. He added that the schemes were an answer to those who wondered as to what was gained through formation of a new state.

Suman asserted that opposition parties BJP and Congress were sowing seeds of poison and hatred. He said that the parties do not deserve to comment on the ruling of Chandrashekhar Rao. While the leaders of the Congress are slaves to their high command in New Delhi, their counterparts of BJP are slaves to Gujarat. The credit of providing dependent jobs to 16,000 kin of coal miners goes to the chief minister.

The government further said that the TRS opposed the union government’s move to auction four coal blocks of SCCL. He requested the public to realize the acts of the BJP and to observe the development by TRS. He stated that nearly 5,000 persons became owners of the lands by giving away 500 documents to the occupants.

Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Dande Vittal, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, Libraries corporation chairperson R Praveen, Collector Bharathi Hollikeri, Additional Collector Madhusudan Naik, municipal chairperson Kala and many others were present.

