Mancherial: Gender detection of foetus a crime, warns DMHO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 08:52 PM

Mancherial: District Medical and Health Officer Dr Anitha, stating that detection of gender of the foetus was a crime, warned that those who indulge in detection of gender and encourage the act would be punished. She convened a meeting with medical officers, officials and members of a district level advisory committee here on Thursday.

Dr. Anitha stated that 45 scanning centres were licensed in the district, under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994. Twelve hospitals applied for renewal of their license, while two new hospitals applied seeking the license. She asked officials to raise awareness among public over gender detection of foetus and to ensure display of caution against the detection in the authorised hospitals.

The DMHO said that those involved in gender detection could get three years of imprisonment. She advised the people to report violation of the act by contacting toll free number 104. She stated that the district did not register cases so far. Identity of the complainants would not be revealed. She wanted the warning messages in local languages.

Later, she along with nodal officer Dr Neeraja, medical officers Dr Radhika, Dr Koteshwar Rao, Dr Sudhkar, Dr Raj Kiran and mass media officer B Venkateshwarlu released wall posters relating to awareness on gender detection.