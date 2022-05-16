Mancherial: Hamaliwada railway under bridge set to be inaugurated on June 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

A view of an under-bridge built across a railway line between Mukhram Chowrasta and Hamaliwada in Mancherial

Mancherial: The works of the much-awaited facility, an under-bridge reached final stage, ending the woes of the public dwelling in Hamaliwada and surrounding areas in crossing the busy Kazipet-Balharshah railway line to reach Mancherial town for various needs. The bridge will be thrown open to the public on June 2.

Thousands of people living in Hamaliwada, Rajivnagar, Gandhinagar, Gopalwada, Tilaknagar and other peripheral parts of the town are forced to wait for quite a long time at a gate to cross a railway line which separates the district headquarters from these localities. They have been demanding the state government and Indian railways to construct an under bridge for a few decades.

In order to ease traffic and avoid the waiting time, a 100-meter long under-bridge was proposed between Mukhram Chowarasta and Hamaliwada. The works commenced in April of 2021, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.9 crore. The authorities of the South Central Railway (SCR) used modern technology and executed the works at comparatively much quicker time.

Two large sized holes were dug under the railway track to build the bridge. Two-lane traffic will be facilitated through the bridge which would connect fringes with the district centre. Drainage, road, painting and other balance works were under progress. They will be completed in a week or 10 days. Efforts are being made to inaugurate the bridge on June 2, according to officials of the SCR.

With the advent of the facility, dwellers of Hamaliwada, Rajivnagar, Gandhinagar, Gopalwada, Tilaknagar will easily be able to cross the railway track without needing to wait at the gate for somewhere between 10 minutes to 30 minutes. They visit the town to buy groceries, vegetables and medical emergencies. Students of these areas can attend classes on time.

Choudari Gopal, a resident of Hamaliwada said that the bridge would bring a respite to people of many localities situated on southern parts of Mancherial town. He stated that the facility would end the woes of the public in crossing the railway line and ease the traffic. He added that none was willing to rent rooms and flats situated in Hamaliwada and Gopalwada and other localities citing the railway gate.

