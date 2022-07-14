Mancherial: IAF chopper airlifts two stranded shepherds in Godavari

Mancherial: An IAF chopper air lifted two shepherds stranded in the overflowing Godavari river on the outskirts of Somanpalli village in Chennur mandal on Thursday. The air force chopper was pressed into service after the local MLA Balka Suman sought help of Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao in rescuing the two sheperds. Accordingly, the government sent a helicopter to the village and the two were safely rescued. The chopper carrying the shepherds landed in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district. Suman thanked Rama Rao for readily accepting to provide a helicopter.

A video clip of the rescue operation went viral on social media platforms. Earlier, Suman and Collector Bharati Hollikeri left for the village to monitor the rescue operation from Chennur upon learning about the incident, facing heavy rains. The MLA was monitoring the flood situation and relief measures from his camp office for the past two days.

The shepherds identified as Sarayya and Gattaiah from Somanpalli went to nearby forests for grazing goats and were trapped in the flood water. They managed to scale atop of an overhead tank meant for a drinking water scheme on the edges of the village. The tank was inundated by the floods.

