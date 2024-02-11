Mancherial MLA extends insurance cover to auto drivers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 09:30 PM

MLA K Premsagar Rao extended free insurance cover to 3,000 auto-rickshaw drivers at a programme in Mancherial

Mancherial: MLA K Premsagar Rao extended free insurance cover to 3,000 auto-rickshaw drivers at a programme in Mancherial on Sunday evening. He collaborated with Dakshata Group of Insurance to offer the gesture.

The auto-rickshaw drivers thanked the MLA for providing the insurance facility and securing lives of the drivers, passengers and vehicles. They said that the gesture brought a huge relief for them. They stated that they were struggling to make ends meet.

Collector Badavath Santosh, Road Transport Authority Deputy Commissioner Puppala Srinivas, municipal chairman Ravu Uppalaiah, leaders of auto-rickshaw drivers’ welfare association and others were present.