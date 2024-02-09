Modern and sustainable trends in construction discussed in Mancherial

District engineers and architects convened on Thursday evening to explore contemporary and sustainable construction practices.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 06:53 PM

Mancherial: A meeting of engineers and architects belonging to the district was held to discuss the modern and sustainable trends in construction activities here on Thursday evening. The meeting was hosted by Kesoram Industries, a cement manufacturer of Basanthnagar in Peddapalli district.

The manufacturer’s Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Head E Nagaraju Goud and SR University professor Dr Rajesh were the chief guests of the event.

Dr Rajesh delved on application of waste sugarcane bagasse ash in place of coal ash produced by thermal power in construction of houses. He said that recent studies showed that sugarcane bagasse ash was as durable as the coal ash. He advised the engineers and architects to explore eco-friendly material in construction activities and to reduce pollution to the environment.

Four senior engineers and an architect of the town were felicitated by the organisers for rendering outstanding services.

Mancherial Consultant Civil Engineers and Architects Welfare Association President Srinivas Raju, members Purnachandar, Jagan, P Snehadhar and B Venkatesh and sales managers Anil Kumar Varma and Krishna Swamy, technical team in-charge N Suresh, sales team members Sandeep, Rakesh Kumar and Dandu Manoj were present.