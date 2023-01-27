Mancherial: SPEA to hold introduction of new brides, grooms on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Mancherial: Members of Singareni Padmashali Employees Association (SPEA) will organize an introduction of new bride and grooms at Old Community Hall in Naspur mandal centre on Sunday. They released brochures of the event here on Friday.

SPEA president Chiluveru Sadanandam and coordinator of the programme Munukuntla Rajesham said that they were conducting the event for the convenience of children of coal miners. They requested the employees of coal giant and members of Padmashali community to utilise the opportunity to find suitable matches for their sons and daughters. They advised interested persons to dial 63042 42113, 97047 48828, 90006 06170 and 99632 12784 for more details.

Honorary president of Mancherial district Padmashali Welfare Association Gaddam Sudhakar, President Gadasu Bapu, town president Ram Sattaiah and general secretary Neeli Srinivas were present.