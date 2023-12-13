Mancherial: Sports competition to be organised for differently-abled persons on December 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Mancherial: District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah said that a sports competition would be organised for differently-abled persons in connection with International Day of Disabled Persons to be observed on December 16.

Chinnaiah, in a statement, advised the persons with disabilities to take part in the sports competition to be conducted on the grounds of Zilla Parishad High School in Mancherial district headquarters Thursday. He asked them to reach the venue by 9.30 am. He stated that prizes would be given to winners of the competition during the International Day of Disabled Persons on December 15.