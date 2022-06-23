Mancherial: Suman urges SCCL land occupants to regularise assets

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Government whip Balka Suman plants a sapling after laying foundation stone to a crematorium in Kyathanpalli on Thursday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman advised the public to utilise the opportunity to regularise lands belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He laid the foundation stone for a crematorium to be established at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore, in Kyathanpalli on Thursday. Suman said the third phase of distributing documents of ownership to beneficiaries of lands of the SCCL would be held on Friday. He stated that Labour Minister Malla Reddy would hand over the documents to the beneficiaries. He requested the occupants to apply for regularisation of the lands as the last date was extended for two months.

The government whip said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had issued an order extending the date from June 13 to August 12. Those who could not apply for regularization could avail of the opportunity. He thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for considering his request to extend the last date, which would enable many dwellers to avail the regularization scheme. Municipal chairperson Jangala Kala, Commissioner G Venkata Narayana and others were present.