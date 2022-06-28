Mancherial: Teacher’s son shines in Inter I year

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:21 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Mancherial: Surineni Sathwik, the son of Gangadhar, a government teacher shined in the results of Intermediate I year by achieving 3rd rank in the state-level. The results were declared on Tuesday.

Sathwik secured 465 marks out of the total 470 marks in the results of his Intermediate I year, BiPC stream. He was congratulated by his teachers and students.

He is a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College of Hyderabad. He scored 10 Grade Points Average in the results of Class X in 2021. He schooled at Padmacharan’s Krishnaveni Talent High School in Mancherial.