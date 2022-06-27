Mancherial: Tendering process of high-level bridge across river Godavari begins

Mancherial: The process of inviting tenders to construct a high-level bridge across Godavari between Mancherial town and Anthragaon mandal centre of neighbouring Peddapalli district began on Monday. This has a major development with regard to the facility which has been a long cherished dream of the public.

On May 30, the government accorded administrative sanction to the high-level bridge to be created at an estimated cost of Rs 164 crore. The finance department has already given instructions to the Roads and building departments, asking it to commence the tendering process. The travelling distance between Karimnagar and Mancherial would drastically be reduced with the advent of the bridge.

Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao thanked the government for taking steps to commence the works of the bridge and tendering process. He stated the travelling distance between Peddapalli and Mancherial would be reduced by 30 kilometers with the help of the bridge.

People are currently forced to take Godavarikhani-Ramagundam road to reach Peddapalli and Karimnagar. They can use this Mancherial-Antharangam-Basant Nagar route once the facility is complete.