Mancherial: Tension prevails in Chennur as BJP, TRS activists clash

Published Date - 10:13 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

A car of a BJP leader was allegedly damaged by leaders of the TRS in Chennur on Saturday

Mancherial: Leaders of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) clashed with one another in Chennur town on Saturday, resulting in a mild tension.

A few BJP leaders visited some chilly farmers on the outskirts of the town, when some local farmers who are also said to be TRS activists reached the spot. Both the groups exchanged heated arguments over procurement of paddy of Yasangi season and entered into a fight apart damaging vehicles belonging to each other, triggering a tension.

The BJP leaders alleged that Andugula Srinivas, Venkateshwar Goud and others received minor injuries after being assaulted by the TRS activists during the scuffle. A vehicle of the leaders was damaged. They accused the police of intentionally reaching the spot late. They said that the police did not reach even as former Peddapalli MP Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy arrived at the spot.

However, the TRS leaders rebutted the allegations. They said it was the chilly farmers who sent back the BJP leaders for failing to answer over paddy procurement in Yasangi season. They claimed that the BJP leaders tried to disturb the farmers by asking irrelevant questions. The angry farmers chased down the activists of the saffron party.

On learning about the clash, police rushed to the spot and pacified the warring groups. They shifted the injured leaders to a hospital in Chennur.

Meanwhile, BJP state secretary M Malla Reddy, Bellampalli Assembly constituency in-charge K Emaji and district spokesperson T Madusudan Rao staged a sit-in on the road demanding action against the leaders of the TRS. They wanted police to book a case and stringent action against the cadres of the party.

