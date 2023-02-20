Manchester United, Tottenham both win in Premier League

By IANS Published Date - 11:15 AM, Mon - 20 February 23

London: Manchester United confirmed their candidacy for the Premier League title thanks to a 3-0 home win over Leicester City.

Marcos Rashford continued his impressive run of form, with goals in the 25th and 56th minute of the game, with Jadon Sancho scoring Man Utd’s third goal, although David de Gea had a good claim to be named Man of the Match after a series of impressive saves to assure a clean sheet, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result leaves Erik ten Hag’s side just three points behind neighbors Manchester City and five behind league leaders Arsenal.

Tottenham moved into fourth place ahead of Newcastle United, who lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool on Saturday, after a much-improved second half display saw them to a 2-0 win at home over West Ham.

Emerson Royale put Tottenham ahead in the 56th minute after a measured pass from Ben Davis at the far post and Son Heung-min added a second in the 72nd minute. The South Korean had recently got into the match as a substitute and scored after an assist from Harry Kane.

Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a thrilling 4-2 win away to Aston Villa, with their last two goals arriving deep into injury time.

The win lifted them back above Manchester City, who were held 1-1 away to Nottingham Forest, who were kept in the game in the first half by a series of fine saves by Forest keeper Kaylor Navas.

Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the fourth minute, but Chris Wood scored an important equalizer for the home side with six minutes left to play.

Elsewhere, Seamus Coleman’s cross/shot from a narrow angle gave Everton a win over Leeds United, which lifts Everton out of the bottom three and leads Leeds second from bottom.

Southampton stunned Chelsea with James Ward Prowse’s free kick on the verge of halftime giving the bottom club a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.