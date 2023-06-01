Manchu family announces 100 crore movie and shocks everyone

Manchu Mohan Babu today gives a hint about the upcoming film from their family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Manchu Mohan Babu today gives a hint about the upcoming film from their family

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Manchu family is known for their over-hyped statements about their movies. Unfortunately, none of those movies were hits so far. Instead, they are disasters. Mohan Babu’s last film, Son of India, under the production of Manchu Vishnu, is a sample of this.

Despite the result of their films, Manchu Mohan Babu today gives a hint about the upcoming film from their family. He said at Tirupathi temple that they are going to make a 100-crore film soon and Manchu Vishnu will make the announcement with all the details.

This film can be around the backdrop of Mohan Babu University, its formation, and its students, as known from internal sources. The director for this film is not yet confirmed. It is known that Mohan Babu himself would write the story for the film.

Well, as Mohan Babu said, Manchu Vishnu will reveal all the details soon. But this was a shocker to the media and the audience about what made Manchu family decide to invest 100 crores for a film after disastrous careers in recent times.