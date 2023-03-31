Amidst clash between Manchu brothers, Vishnu announces reality show ‘House of Manchus’

Vishnu Manchu took to his social media on Thursday to share a teaser for a reality show titled ‘House of Manchus’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: The Manchu brothers, Vishnu and Manoj, have been in the headlines ever since Manoj shared a video where Vishnu was seen engaged in a heated altercation with some of Manoj’s close acquaintances. In the video, Manoj also claimed that Vishnu is physically assaulting ‘his people’.

The alleged rift between the Manchu brothers has raised a lot of concerns among netizens. However, Vishnu Manchu took to his social media on Thursday to share a teaser for a reality show titled ‘House of Manchus’.

The teaser starts with the viral video shared by Manoj, and then shows Vishnu introducing himself as Mohan Babu’s son. A few glimpses of Vishnu’s daily routine, his family moments with his wife and children, along with his father Mohan Babu, have surfaced in the video. Except for the starting bit which featured the viral video, Manoj was not seen in any part of the remaining teaser.

“This is just the beginning…#HOM #HouseOfManchus (sic),” the current MAA president tweeted along with the video.

Ever since the announcement was made, netizens were left confused with people feeling that the actor and businessman is trying to capitalise on the issue. Internet users are even comparing the upcoming reality show with ‘The Kardashians’, an American reality television programme that focuses on the personal lives of the Kardashian family.

According to reports, Vishnu himself will produce the reality programme through AVA Entertainment. More details regarding the show are awaited.