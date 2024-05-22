Manchu Vishnu announces ‘Kannappa’ teaser release date at Cannes

The official X page of the 'Kannappa' movie shared a series of pictures of the team and cast along with the teaser announcement.

By ANI Updated On - 22 May 2024, 10:25 AM

Cannes: The teaser of Vishnu Manchu’s epic action film ‘Kannappa’ has ignited excitement on the global stage at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. After receiving an overwhelming response, makers announced the teaser’s worldwide release date.

Team #Kannappa🏹 after screening the teaser, garnering an overwhelmingly positive response from international distributors and international audience, as well as everyone who saw it at #CannesFilmFestival 🤩💥 A special screening of the teaser for select audiences on May 30th,… pic.twitter.com/DI8uohN5bR — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) May 21, 2024

The caption read, “Team #Kannappa after screening the teaser, garnering an overwhelmingly positive response from international distributors and international audience, as well as everyone who saw it at #CannesFilmFestival A special screening of the teaser for select audiences on May 30th, with the teaser set for worldwide release on June 13th.”

‘Kannappa’ is a groundbreaking Indian film, boasting an unparalleled blend of scale, ambition, and a powerful narrative.

Rooted in the rich culture of India, the film tells the legendary story of Bhakta Kannappa, celebrated for his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. This universal theme of devotion and loyalty is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Overwhelmed with the love at Cannes, Vishnu shared, “I am excited after witnessing such fantastic reactions. During the Q and A session, we had a lot of questions come from people about whether we plan to release the teaser internationally. They were so thrilled to see what we had created. In the times that we live in, authentic and rooted storytelling is striking a chord globally. I was touched by the encouraging response at Cannes and we will be releasing the teaser for the global audience. Kannappa has the potential to be a global story and we will leave no stone unturned to reach the cine-goers across the globe!”

The team of ‘Kannappa’ recently marked a stylish appearance at Cannes.

Director and choreographer Prabhudeva, producer Mohan Babu, and actor Vishnu Manchu walked the iconic red carpet before gracing the premiere of ‘Horizon: An American Saga’.

Vishnu was accompanied by his wife Viranica.

Taking to social media, Vishnu shared several photos on his Instagram along with a few videos. They all were dressed in black.

The Cannes Film Festival, held annually in Cannes, France, is one of the most prestigious and well-known film festivals in the world.

The ‘Kannappa’ team is in Cannes for the teaser launch of the film.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu’s banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Prabhas and Akshay Kumar also have special roles in the film.

The 77th edition of Cannes was opened on May 14 and will take place till May 25.