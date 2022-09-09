Vishnu Manchu launches ‘Ginna’ teaser along with Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone

Hyderabad: Vishnu Manchu, who was last seen in ‘Mosagallu’, is now coming up with ‘Ginna’. The actor, along with female leads Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone, has launched the teaser of the upcoming film in AMB Cinemas.

The action comedy movie features Vishnu as the proprietor of a tent dwelling in the village of Rangampeta. Everybody in the area is against him. Strange events begin to happen when Sunny Leone arrives there. ‘Who is she?’, ‘What happens in the neighbourhood?’ are some questions that the film will try to address.

Suryaah is the director of the movie, which also includes Vennela Kishore, and Sunil as part of the principal cast. The movie is produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Anup Rubens composed the soundtrack for ‘Ginna’, which will be released on October 5 in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.