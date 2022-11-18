‘Mandi’ now gaining popularity over Biryani in Hyderabad food circles

By ANI Published: Updated On - 05:53 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

‘Mandi’ now gaining popularity over Biriyani in Hyderabad food circles Mandi, a food of Arabic origin, popular in Gulf countries has since its introduction caught the fancy of residents of the city of pearls.

Hyderabad: The famous Hyderabadi biryani of Arabic origin is facing tough competition nowadays from the Hyderabadi ‘mandi’, another traditional Arabic dish that has started dominating the food industry in the city.

Mandi, a food of Arabic origin, popular in Gulf countries has since its introduction caught the fancy of residents of the city of pearls. The Arabic culture has had a great influence on the history, culture, and traditions of Hyderabad. The city’s cuisine has always been driven by Arabic influence.

Mandi is served on a huge plate, with biryani-like rice and a huge chunk of chicken or mutton. The eateries serving mandi in Hyderabad see huge crowds.

Speaking about mandi, a shop owner, Mohammad Shakeel informed that the dish is getting popular lately because a plate of mandi costs Rs 1,000 and is sufficient enough for up to four people.

Shakeel further said, “We have 12 branches. We have the best quality mandi. Mutton juicy mandi is one of our famous dishes and best seller. We have a variety of platters like chicken, mutton and seafood.”

Speaking about the variety of mandi and its costs, Shakeel said, “The chicken varieties start at Rs 850 and mutton at Rs 1,000. We provide a good quantity of meat pieces in the mandi. We have a very good interior where people can enjoy it with their families. We regularly sell around 45 to 50 handi of the dish on weekdays and upto 60 handis on the weekends.”

Since the launch of mandi in Hyderabad, “any day I prefer Mandi over biryani,” said Altaf, a customer. Altaf, a resident of Tolichowki says, “The mandi is good and comes in very reasonable price. It also has good taste and quantity. I have come here almost six times.”

Ali Akbar, another foodie informed, “I had mandi for around Rs.400. There is mandi of chicken, mutton, and fish here. The taste is really good.”

Not just for adults, the Arabic cuisine has tingled the taste buds of children too. Speaking about the craze of mandi amongst the kids, Farhan, a customer says, “I am a regular customer of this place since its opening. I have a son and daughter and we make sure to eat Mandi here whenever we pass by this place. We try a different variety each time. The taste is really good.”

The Arabic cuisine mandi differs from the biryani in the way it is cooked and served. The cooking process of mandi involves an oven specially designed for it and then put into a hole dug in the ground and covered by clay for cooking.