Mani Sharma plants saplings under Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Music Director Manisharma plants saplings under Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Noted music director Mani Sharma accepted the Green India Challenge (GIC), an initiative aimed at increasing forest cover taken up by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and planted saplings at the GHMC park at Prashashan Nagar on Monday.

After participating in the GIC initiative, Mani Sharma said “Survival of the entire mankind will be in a big danger if the chopping of trees continues in the guise of meeting human needs.”

“Nature is the gift of God. We survive on Earth when the nature is all right. Plants are indispensable in the existence of the human being. The GIC is promoting plantation and also safeguard them to improve Green Cover,” he said.

The music director congratulated Santhosh Kumar for taking up such a huge plantation programme with dedication. He hoped the GIC would continue and be taken up by others. Later, Mani Sharma nominated music director Thaman to take forward the Green India Challenge.