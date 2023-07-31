Manipur: Protestors demand withdrawal of security forces from Moreh along Myanmar

Thousands of people, mostly women, staged protests in Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts

By PTI Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Imphal: Thousands of people, mostly women, staged protests in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts demanding immediate withdrawal of state police forces from Moreh areas in Tengnoupal district, along Myanmar border.

Inhabited by Kuki, Meitei, Nepali, Tamil, Bihari and other communities, Moreh under Tengnoupal district is a border town, 110 km south of Manipur capital Imphal and just four km west of Myanmar’s biggest border town Tamu in Sagaing region, is the largest border trading route along India-Myanmar border.

On July 28, thousands of Kuki-Zo women in Tengnoupal district had blocked the road to Moreh to stop security forces from entering the town when a convoy of 10 vehicles of security forces including the Manipur Rifles and Manipur commandos were heading towards Moreh areas.

Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hill (CoTU) is leading the protest demanding immediate removal of state police forces from Moreh areas. CoTU’s General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit, said that N. Biren Singh-led Manipur Government in an aggressive attempt deployed additional state security forces in Kuki-Zo tribal-dominated Moreh areas and it would only heighten tension and lead to more violence.

Manipur Rifles and Manipur commandos belong to Meitei communities and it is known to everyone that the state forces are in favour of the majority Meitei community.

Despite the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to Chief Minister to look after the valley areas only in regards to the law and order situation as he (Home Minister) would look after the hills, N. Biren Singh still interfered in the law and order situation concerning the hill districts, Singsit told the media.

He then warned that if the state security forces including the police commandos are not withdrawn immediately, the Kuki-Zo community would be forced to launch a series of strong public agitations in all the Kuki-Zo tribal-dominated areas.

The CoTU also submitted a representation to the Union Home Minister through the Deputy Commissioner Kangpokpi. The tribal-based organisation was alarmed at the Manipur government’s attempt to deploy state security forces in Moreh areas in Tengnoupal District despite a promise made by the Home Minister during his visit to Manipur (May 29-June 1) that no state security forces would be deployed in Moreh areas.

The protestors carrying placards read as ‘Withdraw Commando who killed us’, ‘Killer Commando Go Back’, ‘Remove Commando from Moreh’, ‘We Don’t Want Communal Force’, ‘To Reign Peace in Moreh Town, Remove Manipur Police Commando’, etc.