| Manju Rani Punches Her Way To Gold In Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament

Manju Rani punches her way to gold in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament

Manju Rani outpunched Afghanistan's Sadia Bromand 3-0 in the final as India finished with nine gold and a sliver medal

By PTI Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Manju Rani outpunched Afghanistan's Sadia Bromand 3-0 in the final as India finished with nine gold and a sliver medal

New Delhi: Manju Rani outpunched Afghanistan’s Sadia Bromand 3-0 in the final as India finished with nine gold and a sliver medal in the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday.

The Indian boxer’s skills in the ring also earned her the title of the ‘Best Woman Boxer’.

In men’s 51kg category, Barun Singh Shagolshem defeated Poland’s Jakub Slominsk 3-0, while in the men’s 57kg category, Akash Kumar fought valiantly but narrowly went down in the final to Sweden’s Hadi Hadrous 1-2.

In the men’s 63kg category, Manish Kaushik dominated his bout, triumphing over Palestinian Mohammed Soud 3-0.

India’s dominance continued in the men’s 92kg category, where Naveen Kumar emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter, edging out Mateusz Bereznicki of Poland with a 2-1 scoreline.

Jyoti, Shashi, Jigyasa, Vinakshi and Satish Kumar were also declared winners after their opponents did not play the finals.

Also Read Badminton: Kiran George clinches Indonesian Masters title in two straight sets