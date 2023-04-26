Manoj Bajpayee announces his next direct-to-digital release, ‘Bandaa’ on Zee5

The film is backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani.

Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Zee5 has recently announced its next direct-to-digital original movie ‘Bandaa’, starring Manoj Bajpayee to commemorate the actor’s birthday. Inspired by true incidents, ‘Bandaa’ is a power-packed courtroom drama.

This is Manoj’s third OTT Original collaboration with Zee5 after the success of ‘Silence… Can You Hear It?’ and ‘Dial 100’. In ‘Bandaa’, he plays an eminent lawyer who single-handedly fought against all odds for the truth and justice.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “It gives me immense joy to announce my third collaboration with Zee5 for ‘Bandaa’. After our successful partnership with ‘Silence…Can You Hear it?’ and ‘Dial 100’, we are now bringing a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention, and I can’t wait for you to join us on this incredible adventure! I am excited to present another glimpse of ‘Bandaa’, which will premiere soon on Zee5.”

Director Apoorv Singh Karki said, “‘Bandaa’ has everything in it – a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee and a solid supporting cast. This film must reach every household, and Zee5 is the right platform to take our vision to screens across the globe.”

Get ready for the premiere of ‘Bandaa’ exclusively on Zee5, soon.