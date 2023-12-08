| Mansion House Flandys Welcome The Now Campaign Debuts On World Brandy Day

Mansion House Flandy’s ‘Welcome the Now’ campaign debuts on World Brandy Day

07:03 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Embracing the true spirit of World Brandy Day, Mansion House Flandy launched its brand proposition, titled ‘Welcome The Now’ on Digital today through a music video campaign that is a celebration of the distinctive and disruptive flavors of its latest offering.

Launched in collaboration with Big Bang Music and Collective Creative Labs, the music video sparks conversations, openness and celebrates the richness of connections made when people from different age-groups become friends, a press release said.

The campaign celebrates World Brandy Day by converging generations through a vibrant musical anthem. Crafted by music director Yashwanth Nag, it features the vocals of Vedala Hemachandra and Damini Bhatia as the lead music duo complimented with Suparna Vontair, renowned for her role in ‘Modern Love Hyderabad.’ The song also boasts an animated rap segment by AsurA and Nawab Gang, of Hyderabad’s hip-hop scene.

The brand collaborated with top Telugu influencers, including actor cum professional basketball player Arvind Krishna, actress-model Tejaswi Madivada, and comedian Gully Boy Riyaz.

Ahmed Rahimtoola, Chief Marketing Officer, Tilaknagar Industries, said, “we are delighted to launch our latest brand proposition “Welcome the Now” featuring an energetic music anthem that creates a captivating experience through a powerful music video.”