MANUU announces second phase ITI admissions in Hyderabad

ITI Hyderabad, MANUU is holding second phase admissions into ITI trades on the institute's campus here on August 3 from 9 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is holding second phase admissions into ITI trades on the institute’s campus here on August 3 from 9 am.

The university invited applications from desirous candidates to fill up the vacant seats in trades Draughtsman – Civil, Mechanical Refrigeration Air Conditioning, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and Plumber.

Application form can be obtained from MANUU – ITI Hyderabad or can be downloaded from university’s website www.manuu.edu.in. The last date for submission of filled in application form at MANUU ITI Hyderabad is July 31. For details, contact the ITI office in person or call 040-23008428, 9440692452.